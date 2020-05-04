2016 Ford F-250

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: 2016 F250 Super Duty, Lifted, wheels, flairs, 4x4, crew cab, Lariat, 6.7 L powerstroke diesel, 6-speed automatic transmission, Shadow black, leather heated seats, Lariat chrome package, snow plow prep package, navigation, power moonroof, tailgate step, trailer tow package, MyFord Touch, sync connect, reverse sensors, backup camera, power windows, power locksand more.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9