KEY FEATURES: 2016 F-350 CREW CAB , LARIAT , 6.7L DIESEL , 5TH WHEEL PKG, NAVIGATION, POWER SLIDE MOONROOF, REMOTE START , CAMPER PKG, 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2016 Ford F-350

142,886 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350

Lariat

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,886KM
VIN 1FT8W3BTXGEC64673

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,886 KM

br/> KEY FEATURES: 2016 F-350 CREW CAB , LARIAT , 6.7L DIESEL , 5TH WHEEL PKG, NAVIGATION, POWER SLIDE MOONROOF, REMOTE START , CAMPER PKG, 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2016 Ford F-350