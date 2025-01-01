Menu
<div>2016 Ford F550 super duty diesel Bucket Truck. All tech knuckle boom, can be operated remotely or from the bucket. 6.7 L power stroke, diesel bucket certification is still valid. Extremely clean and tidy extremely well maintained runs drives and operates exactly as it should. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied. </div>

2016 Ford F-550

250,000 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-550

bucket truck

2016 Ford F-550

bucket truck

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
Excellent Condition

  Body Style Bucket Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Mileage 250,000 KM

2016 Ford F550 super duty diesel Bucket Truck. All tech knuckle boom, can be operated remotely or from the bucket. 6.7 L power stroke, diesel bucket certification is still valid. Extremely clean and tidy extremely well maintained runs drives and operates exactly as it should. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied. 

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2016 Ford F-550 bucket truck for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Ford F-550 bucket truck 250,000 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Western Star 4800 HYDRO VAC TWIN STEER for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Western Star 4800 HYDRO VAC TWIN STEER 0 KM $128,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kenworth T300 CUMMINS FLAT DECK DUAL AXEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2008 Kenworth T300 CUMMINS FLAT DECK DUAL AXEL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2016 Ford F-550