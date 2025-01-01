$39,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-550
2016 Ford F-550
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
250,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Bucket Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F550 super duty diesel Bucket Truck. All tech knuckle boom, can be operated remotely or from the bucket. 6.7 L power stroke, diesel bucket certification is still valid. Extremely clean and tidy extremely well maintained runs drives and operates exactly as it should. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied.
