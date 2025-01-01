$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a practical and stylish compact car that's easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek blue 2016 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This fuel-efficient sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its reliable 1.6L engine and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience, no matter where your adventures take you. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey a pleasure. This Fiesta SE has been well-maintained, with 180,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.
This 2016 Ford Fiesta SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Nimble Handling: Experience the joy of zipping through traffic and effortlessly parking in tight spots, thanks to its compact size and responsive steering.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Fiesta's impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior, a vibrant colour that adds a touch of personality to your daily commute.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the Fiesta's well-designed cabin, with comfortable seating and thoughtful details.
- Reliable Performance: This Fiesta SE offers a dependable driving experience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer trips.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-878-1797