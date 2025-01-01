Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a practical and stylish compact car thats easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek blue 2016 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This fuel-efficient sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its reliable 1.6L engine and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience, no matter where your adventures take you. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey a pleasure. This Fiesta SE has been well-maintained, with 180,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.</p><p>This 2016 Ford Fiesta SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><ul><li><strong>Nimble Handling:</strong> Experience the joy of zipping through traffic and effortlessly parking in tight spots, thanks to its compact size and responsive steering.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with this Fiestas impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior, a vibrant colour that adds a touch of personality to your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in the Fiestas well-designed cabin, with comfortable seating and thoughtful details.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> This Fiesta SE offers a dependable driving experience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer trips.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Fiesta

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12621681

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1749405742
  2. 1749405742
  3. 1749405742
  4. 1749405742
  5. 1749405742
  6. 1749405742
  7. 1749405742
  8. 1749405742
  9. 1749405742
  10. 1749405742
  11. 1749405742
  12. 1749405742
  13. 1749405742
  14. 1749405742
  15. 1749405742
  16. 1749405742
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ0GM163895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a practical and stylish compact car that's easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek blue 2016 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This fuel-efficient sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its reliable 1.6L engine and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience, no matter where your adventures take you. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey a pleasure. This Fiesta SE has been well-maintained, with 180,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.

This 2016 Ford Fiesta SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

  • Nimble Handling: Experience the joy of zipping through traffic and effortlessly parking in tight spots, thanks to its compact size and responsive steering.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Fiesta's impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior, a vibrant colour that adds a touch of personality to your daily commute.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the Fiesta's well-designed cabin, with comfortable seating and thoughtful details.
  • Reliable Performance: This Fiesta SE offers a dependable driving experience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer trips.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 140,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 100,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 2.4L LX for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 2.4L LX 180,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Ford Fiesta