2016 Ford Flex
SEL | FWD| LEATHER | REMOTE START | NAV |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA14971
- Mileage 136,781 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL | FWD| LEATHER | REMOTE START | NAV |
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2016 Ford Flex SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seating, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Flex offers a smooth and powerful ride. Don't let the 136,781km on the odometer fool you - this vehicle is well-maintained and ready to tackle your next adventure.
This Flex comes loaded with features designed for comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives. Stay warm even on the coldest days with heated mirrors. The navigation system keeps you on track, while remote start allows you to warm up your car before you even step outside. And with the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, this Flex makes life easier.
Ready to experience the versatility and comfort of a Ford Flex? Visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle is a great option for any driver.
Here are five of the Flex's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Leather interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of supple leather seats.
- Remote start: Warm up your car on chilly mornings before you even step outside.
- Navigation system: Never get lost again with built-in GPS guidance.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest weather.
- Keyless entry and power everything: Convenience at your fingertips with easy access and effortless controls.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
