SEL | FWD| LEATHER | REMOTE START | NAV | 

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2016 Ford Flex SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seating, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Flex offers a smooth and powerful ride. Dont let the 136,781km on the odometer fool you - this vehicle is well-maintained and ready to tackle your next adventure.

This Flex comes loaded with features designed for comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives. Stay warm even on the coldest days with heated mirrors. The navigation system keeps you on track, while remote start allows you to warm up your car before you even step outside. And with the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, this Flex makes life easier.

Ready to experience the versatility and comfort of a Ford Flex? Visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle is a great option for any driver.

Here are five of the Flexs most sizzle-worthy features:

Leather interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of supple leather seats.
Remote start: Warm up your car on chilly mornings before you even step outside.
Navigation system: Never get lost again with built-in GPS guidance.
Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest weather.
Keyless entry and power everything: Convenience at your fingertips with easy access and effortless controls.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA14971
  • Mileage 136,781 KM

SEL | FWD| LEATHER | REMOTE START | NAV | 

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2016 Ford Flex SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seating, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Flex offers a smooth and powerful ride. Don't let the 136,781km on the odometer fool you - this vehicle is well-maintained and ready to tackle your next adventure.

This Flex comes loaded with features designed for comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives. Stay warm even on the coldest days with heated mirrors. The navigation system keeps you on track, while remote start allows you to warm up your car before you even step outside. And with the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, this Flex makes life easier.

Ready to experience the versatility and comfort of a Ford Flex? Visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle is a great option for any driver.

Here are five of the Flex's most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Leather interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of supple leather seats.
  • Remote start: Warm up your car on chilly mornings before you even step outside.
  • Navigation system: Never get lost again with built-in GPS guidance.
  • Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest weather.
  • Keyless entry and power everything: Convenience at your fingertips with easy access and effortless controls.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Flex