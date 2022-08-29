Menu
2016 Ford Focus

159,554 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

ST | RECARO LEATHER SEATS | 6 SPEED M/T | REAR CAM

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

159,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9040177
  • Stock #: P8386
  • VIN: 1FADP3L92GL295612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8386
  • Mileage 159,554 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

