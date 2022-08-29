2016 Ford Focus

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 5 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9040177

9040177 Stock #: P8386

P8386 VIN: 1FADP3L92GL295612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,554 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

