Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SHELBY | GT350 | MANUAL | RARE ONLY 35, 471 KMS| ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | TECH PACK WITH NAVIGATION | YES WE CAN FINANCE IT !! </p><p> </p><p>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2016 Ford Mustang

35,471 KM

Details Description Features

$69,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Mustang

SHELBY | GT350 | MANUAL | RARE ONLY 35, 471 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12260614

2016 Ford Mustang

SHELBY | GT350 | MANUAL | RARE ONLY 35, 471 KMS

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1741457105
  2. 1741457105
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,471KM
VIN 1FA6P8JZ7G5520426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5520426
  • Mileage 35,471 KM

Vehicle Description

SHELBY | GT350 | MANUAL | RARE ONLY 35, 471 KMS| ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | TECH PACK WITH NAVIGATION | YES WE CAN FINANCE IT !! 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE | LEATHER SEATS | MOONROOF | NAV | 4WD for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE | LEATHER SEATS | MOONROOF | NAV | 4WD 211,879 KM $10,598 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Yaris 27,428KM | YARIS L | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Toyota Yaris 27,428KM | YARIS L | CLEAN CARFAX 27,428 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST | MOONROOF | ST STREET PACK | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST | MOONROOF | ST STREET PACK | 0 $47,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang