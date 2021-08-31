Menu
2016 GMC Sierra

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2016 GMC Sierra

Z71

2016 GMC Sierra

Z71

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7797621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

stunning condition Z 71 package 5.3 L V8 4 x 4 crew cab, Bluetooth hands-free, premium sound, back up camera.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

