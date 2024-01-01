Menu
<p>PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT</p><p>TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 22 YEARS!</p><p>ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES!</p><p>OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND</p><p>WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!</p><p>WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !</p><p>**Our Key Policy**</p><p>TRIPS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE(1) KEY. WE INCLUDE SECOND KEYS ONLY IF SUCH KEY WAS RECEIVED FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.</p><p>*** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***</p>

2016 Honda Civic

140,497 KM

$17,483

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX with Honda Sensing

2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX with Honda Sensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

$17,483

+ taxes & licensing

140,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F77GH025082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

