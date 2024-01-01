$15,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT Touring
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT Touring from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long drives. Equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride. This Civic has been well-maintained with 145,000km on the odometer and comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience.
Get ready to enjoy the open road with this Civic's sunroof/moonroof, perfect for soaking up the sun on those warm days. Stay comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and a premium sound system for those long road trips. The Civic also comes with a comprehensive suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
This 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT Touring is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and experience the Civic difference for yourself!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
905-878-1797