2016 Hyundai Accent
LE
148,918KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326704
- Stock #: 22037
- VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU274772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,918 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 148,918 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is LE. This subcompact Accent LE is a tremendous value and fun to drive. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, steering wheel audio control, remote start, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power door locks, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
POWER DOORS
SiriusXM
