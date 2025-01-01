$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this sleek, black 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance! This eye-catching sedan offers a sophisticated presence on the road, with its sporty design elements and comfortable interior. With 160,000km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
Inside, you'll find a black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Elantra is ready to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, and its front-wheel-drive configuration provides confident handling in various driving conditions.
Here are some of the features that make this 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance stand out:
- Sporty Appearance: Turn heads with its unique design, showcasing a dynamic and athletic aesthetic.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.8L engine offers a great balance of performance and economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and refined space for both driver and passengers.
- Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its dependability, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
