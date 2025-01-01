Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra
$10,999 + taxes & licensing
160,000 KM

2016 Hyundai Elantra

160,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

13164212

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE2GU632251

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this sleek, black 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance! This eye-catching sedan offers a sophisticated presence on the road, with its sporty design elements and comfortable interior. With 160,000km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

Inside, you'll find a black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Elantra is ready to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, and its front-wheel-drive configuration provides confident handling in various driving conditions.

Here are some of the features that make this 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance stand out:

  • Sporty Appearance: Turn heads with its unique design, showcasing a dynamic and athletic aesthetic.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.8L engine offers a great balance of performance and economy.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and refined space for both driver and passengers.
  • Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its dependability, providing you with peace of mind on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2016 Hyundai Elantra