With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 133,470 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.



