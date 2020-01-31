Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!



A tech rich list of standard features and a smooth and comfortable ride makes the 2016 Hyundai Elantra worth thinking about. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 84,652 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.



