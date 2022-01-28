2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250552

8250552 Stock #: 21938

21938 VIN: KMHD25LH9GU285595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,078 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.