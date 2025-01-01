Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT! This sleek silver hatchback offers a blend of sporty design and everyday usability, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, the Elantra GT is a pleasure to drive, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience for both driver and passengers.

This Elantra GT comes equipped with the GLS trim and the Tech Package, meaning its loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine. While this beauty has 150,000km on the odometer, its been meticulously maintained and is ready to provide you with many more years of reliable service. The Elantra GT offers the versatility of a hatchback with ample cargo space and a practical layout that makes it ideal for various lifestyles.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT:

Tech Package: Enjoy modern conveniences and technology right at your fingertips.
Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pumps with the 1.8L engine.
Hatchback Versatility: Easily accommodate groceries, luggage, or outdoor gear.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless and comfortable driving.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek silver exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

150,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS w/Tech Pkg

13059356

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS w/Tech Pkg

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH1GU297396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT