Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT! This sleek silver hatchback offers a blend of sporty design and everyday usability, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, the Elantra GT is a pleasure to drive, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience for both driver and passengers.
This Elantra GT comes equipped with the GLS trim and the Tech Package, meaning it's loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine. While this beauty has 150,000km on the odometer, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready to provide you with many more years of reliable service. The Elantra GT offers the versatility of a hatchback with ample cargo space and a practical layout that makes it ideal for various lifestyles.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT:
- Tech Package: Enjoy modern conveniences and technology right at your fingertips.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pumps with the 1.8L engine.
- Hatchback Versatility: Easily accommodate groceries, luggage, or outdoor gear.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless and comfortable driving.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek silver exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
