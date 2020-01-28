Simply put, the Genesis Coupe is a car that's engineered to perform with confidence. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 107,312 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.



