2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,312KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617693
  • Stock #: 19552
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ5GU135458
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Simply put, the Genesis Coupe is a car that's engineered to perform with confidence. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 107,312 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

