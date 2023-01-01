2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 8 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210542

10210542 Stock #: G379984

G379984 VIN: 5XYZT3LB7GG379984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,848 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.