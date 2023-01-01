Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

171,848 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
SPORT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210542
  • Stock #: G379984
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB7GG379984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,848 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, Sport, Grey, 2.4L 4cyl, Cloth seats, heated seats, FWD,  A/C, Power windows and locks please call for more info 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

