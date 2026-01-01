$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover your next adventure in this sophisticated 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile gray SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a reliable companion designed to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, you'll experience a premium feel every time you get behind the wheel. Boasting an efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this All-Wheel Drive Santa Fe Sport offers a confident and capable ride, no matter the Canadian road conditions. Having traveled 105,000 kilometers, it's ready to embark on its next chapter with you.
This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating snowy roads thanks to its advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most. Step inside and be greeted by the refined comfort of its premium interior, designed for both driver and passengers alike. The generous cargo space ensures you can pack all your essentials for any trip, while the advanced infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with its suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with peace of mind, knowing you and your loved ones are well-protected.
Here are 5 of the standout features that make this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury a truly exceptional choice:
- Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, ensuring a secure and stable drive whether it's a sunny highway or a winter wonderland.
- Luxury Interior Comfort: Sink into the plush, supportive seating of the meticulously crafted black interior, designed for ultimate passenger comfort and a truly upscale cabin experience.
- Spacious Versatility: From weekly errands to epic road trips, the generous cargo capacity and flexible seating configurations effortlessly adapt to your lifestyle needs.
- Advanced Infotainment System: Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with intuitive technology at your fingertips, offering easy access to navigation, music, and communication.
- Smooth and Efficient Performance: Enjoy a refined driving experience powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine and a seamless automatic transmission, delivering a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency.
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