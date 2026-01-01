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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover your next adventure in this sophisticated 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile gray SUV is more than just a vehicle; its a reliable companion designed to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, youll experience a premium feel every time you get behind the wheel. Boasting an efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this All-Wheel Drive Santa Fe Sport offers a confident and capable ride, no matter the Canadian road conditions. Having traveled 105,000 kilometers, its ready to embark on its next chapter with you.</p><p>This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating snowy roads thanks to its advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most. Step inside and be greeted by the refined comfort of its premium interior, designed for both driver and passengers alike. The generous cargo space ensures you can pack all your essentials for any trip, while the advanced infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with its suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with peace of mind, knowing you and your loved ones are well-protected.</p><p>Here are 5 of the standout features that make this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury a truly exceptional choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, ensuring a secure and stable drive whether its a sunny highway or a winter wonderland.</li><li><strong>Luxury Interior Comfort:</strong> Sink into the plush, supportive seating of the meticulously crafted black interior, designed for ultimate passenger comfort and a truly upscale cabin experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Versatility:</strong> From weekly errands to epic road trips, the generous cargo capacity and flexible seating configurations effortlessly adapt to your lifestyle needs.</li><li><strong>Advanced Infotainment System:</strong> Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with intuitive technology at your fingertips, offering easy access to navigation, music, and communication.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy a refined driving experience powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine and a seamless automatic transmission, delivering a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14366980

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLBXGG357304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover your next adventure in this sophisticated 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile gray SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a reliable companion designed to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, you'll experience a premium feel every time you get behind the wheel. Boasting an efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this All-Wheel Drive Santa Fe Sport offers a confident and capable ride, no matter the Canadian road conditions. Having traveled 105,000 kilometers, it's ready to embark on its next chapter with you.

This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating snowy roads thanks to its advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most. Step inside and be greeted by the refined comfort of its premium interior, designed for both driver and passengers alike. The generous cargo space ensures you can pack all your essentials for any trip, while the advanced infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with its suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with peace of mind, knowing you and your loved ones are well-protected.

Here are 5 of the standout features that make this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury a truly exceptional choice:

  • Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, ensuring a secure and stable drive whether it's a sunny highway or a winter wonderland.
  • Luxury Interior Comfort: Sink into the plush, supportive seating of the meticulously crafted black interior, designed for ultimate passenger comfort and a truly upscale cabin experience.
  • Spacious Versatility: From weekly errands to epic road trips, the generous cargo capacity and flexible seating configurations effortlessly adapt to your lifestyle needs.
  • Advanced Infotainment System: Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with intuitive technology at your fingertips, offering easy access to navigation, music, and communication.
  • Smooth and Efficient Performance: Enjoy a refined driving experience powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine and a seamless automatic transmission, delivering a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport