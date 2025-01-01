Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian climate throws your way? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this well-maintained 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury. This stylish SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a robust 3.3L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in any weather. The sleek white exterior complements the comfortable black interior, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere for you and your passengers. With seating for six and a generous cargo area, this Santa Fe XL is perfect for families or anyone needing extra space for gear. This SUV has 180,000 km on the odometer.

This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury at Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control on various road conditions. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for road trips or everyday errands. With its automatic transmission, you will have smooth and effortless gear changes. The luxury trim provides premium comfort and convenience. And the powerful 3.3L engine ensures you have the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.

Here are five standout features:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the added security of all-wheel drive.
Spacious 6-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole family or a group of friends along for the ride.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort and style with the Luxury trim.
Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
Powerful 3.3L Engine: Get the power you need for both city and highway driving.

VIN KM8SNDHF2GU132685
Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Doors 4-door
Passengers 7
Mileage 180,000 KM

Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

VIN KM8SNDHF2GU132685

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

