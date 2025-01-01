$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian climate throws your way? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this well-maintained 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury. This stylish SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a robust 3.3L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in any weather. The sleek white exterior complements the comfortable black interior, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere for you and your passengers. With seating for six and a generous cargo area, this Santa Fe XL is perfect for families or anyone needing extra space for gear. This SUV has 180,000 km on the odometer.
This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury at Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control on various road conditions. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for road trips or everyday errands. With its automatic transmission, you will have smooth and effortless gear changes. The luxury trim provides premium comfort and convenience. And the powerful 3.3L engine ensures you have the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.
Here are five standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the added security of all-wheel drive.
- Spacious 6-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole family or a group of friends along for the ride.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort and style with the Luxury trim.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
- Powerful 3.3L Engine: Get the power you need for both city and highway driving.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
