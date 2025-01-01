$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for adventure? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury Adventure Edition in sleek black, ready to take you and your family on your next journey. This SUV / Crossover boasts a powerful 3.3L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any Canadian weather. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives. This Santa Fe XL has been well-maintained and has just 115,000 km on the odometer.
This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Luxury Adventure Edition offers a premium feel and provides everything you need for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its versatile cargo space and rugged capabilities, this Santa Fe XL is the ideal choice for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to explore this incredible vehicle and discover why it's the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
- Luxury Trim: Experience premium comfort and style with high-end features and finishes.
- Powerful 3.3L Engine: Enjoy a responsive and engaging driving experience.
- Adventure-Ready: This vehicle is designed to provide you with a worry-free ride, so you can focus on the adventure.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797