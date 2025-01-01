Menu
Looking for adventure? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury Adventure Edition in sleek black, ready to take you and your family on your next journey. This SUV / Crossover boasts a powerful 3.3L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any Canadian weather. Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives. This Santa Fe XL has been well-maintained and has just 115,000 km on the odometer.

This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Luxury Adventure Edition offers a premium feel and provides everything you need for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its versatile cargo space and rugged capabilities, this Santa Fe XL is the ideal choice for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to explore this incredible vehicle and discover why its the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
Luxury Trim: Experience premium comfort and style with high-end features and finishes.
Powerful 3.3L Engine: Enjoy a responsive and engaging driving experience.
Adventure-Ready: This vehicle is designed to provide you with a worry-free ride, so you can focus on the adventure.

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

115,000 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed

13112615

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF3GU159376

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL