$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a capable and family-friendly SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or style? The 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited at Right Choice Auto is an excellent choice. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, offering a sophisticated look and feel for your everyday drives. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic all-wheel-drive system, it's ready to tackle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way, from city commutes to weekend adventures. Whether you're hauling groceries, heading out for a family road trip, or simply enjoying a smooth ride, this Santa Fe XL is designed to impress.
This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to own a well-equipped and versatile SUV. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for busy families. Plus, with its premium Limited trim, you can expect a host of desirable features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winter mornings to slippery spring showers.
- Spacious 3.3L V6 Engine: Experience smooth, powerful acceleration and effortless highway cruising.
- Limited Trim Luxury: Enjoy a premium driving experience with top-tier amenities and refined finishes.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a stylish and durable cabin that's perfect for both short trips and long journeys.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Benefit from the elevated driving position, ample cargo space, and passenger comfort that only an SUV can provide.
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