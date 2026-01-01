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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a capable and family-friendly SUV that doesnt compromise on comfort or style? The 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited at Right Choice Auto is an excellent choice. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, offering a sophisticated look and feel for your everyday drives. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic all-wheel-drive system, its ready to tackle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way, from city commutes to weekend adventures. Whether youre hauling groceries, heading out for a family road trip, or simply enjoying a smooth ride, this Santa Fe XL is designed to impress.</p><p>This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to own a well-equipped and versatile SUV. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for busy families. Plus, with its premium Limited trim, you can expect a host of desirable features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winter mornings to slippery spring showers.</li><li><strong>Spacious 3.3L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience smooth, powerful acceleration and effortless highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Limited Trim Luxury:</strong> Enjoy a premium driving experience with top-tier amenities and refined finishes.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax in a stylish and durable cabin thats perfect for both short trips and long journeys.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Benefit from the elevated driving position, ample cargo space, and passenger comfort that only an SUV can provide.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14198510

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF5GU157774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a capable and family-friendly SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or style? The 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited at Right Choice Auto is an excellent choice. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, offering a sophisticated look and feel for your everyday drives. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic all-wheel-drive system, it's ready to tackle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way, from city commutes to weekend adventures. Whether you're hauling groceries, heading out for a family road trip, or simply enjoying a smooth ride, this Santa Fe XL is designed to impress.

This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to own a well-equipped and versatile SUV. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for busy families. Plus, with its premium Limited trim, you can expect a host of desirable features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Limited:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winter mornings to slippery spring showers.
  • Spacious 3.3L V6 Engine: Experience smooth, powerful acceleration and effortless highway cruising.
  • Limited Trim Luxury: Enjoy a premium driving experience with top-tier amenities and refined finishes.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a stylish and durable cabin that's perfect for both short trips and long journeys.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Benefit from the elevated driving position, ample cargo space, and passenger comfort that only an SUV can provide.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL