Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate 2.0T - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate 2.0T - Navigation

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,023KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5021160
  • Stock #: 19715
  • VIN: 5NPE34ABXGH423234
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control!

This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 131,023 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is Ultimate 2.0T. Get refined performance in the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate 2.0T. Exhilarating performance matched with sport seats, sport suspension, aluminum pedals, a high-tech instrument cluster with an LCD display. You get amazing technology like bluetooth, navigation, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. You even get a panoramic sunroof, Bi-xenon HID headlights, and premium audio. The Ultimate 2.0T is more fun than you thought you could have in an intermediate sedan. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2014 Toyota Venza - ...
 117,999 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 79,270 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$32,507 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory