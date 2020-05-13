+ taxes & licensing
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 131,023 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Ultimate 2.0T. Get refined performance in the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate 2.0T. Exhilarating performance matched with sport seats, sport suspension, aluminum pedals, a high-tech instrument cluster with an LCD display. You get amazing technology like bluetooth, navigation, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. You even get a panoramic sunroof, Bi-xenon HID headlights, and premium audio. The Ultimate 2.0T is more fun than you thought you could have in an intermediate sedan. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, .
