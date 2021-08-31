2016 Hyundai Sonata

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 9 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

8011194 Stock #: P7595

P7595 VIN: 5NPE34AF0GH278899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,917 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

