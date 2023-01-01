Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

190,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064934
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41GU220860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Tucson. Loaded with power package and so much more liek bluetooth and back up camera. ALL HIGHWAY KMS. RUns like NEW, Just a great super clean SUV, runs fantastic, super clean, deler serviced with such a great serivce history as well. Recent brakes, tune , all fluids changed and more.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

