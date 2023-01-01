$14,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10064934
- VIN: KM8J3CA41GU220860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Tucson. Loaded with power package and so much more liek bluetooth and back up camera. ALL HIGHWAY KMS. RUns like NEW, Just a great super clean SUV, runs fantastic, super clean, deler serviced with such a great serivce history as well. Recent brakes, tune , all fluids changed and more.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
