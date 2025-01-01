Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV thats ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED from Right Choice Auto. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior, a comfortable black leather interior, and a powerful 1.6L 4-cylinder engine. With all-wheel drive, you can conquer snow, rain, or shine, and with 170,000 km on the odometer, this Tucson is still in its prime.</p><p>This Tucson is loaded with features to keep you comfortable and safe on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay warm in the winter with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. And feel confident with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, a security system, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five of the Tucsons most enticing features:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Luxury and comfort at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> No more cold hands on the road.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Added safety for peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open sky.</li></ol><p>Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this 2016 Hyundai Tucson for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

VIN KM8J3CA25GU237479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

2016 Hyundai Tucson