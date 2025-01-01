$12,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED from Right Choice Auto. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior, a comfortable black leather interior, and a powerful 1.6L 4-cylinder engine. With all-wheel drive, you can conquer snow, rain, or shine, and with 170,000 km on the odometer, this Tucson is still in its prime.
This Tucson is loaded with features to keep you comfortable and safe on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay warm in the winter with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. And feel confident with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, a security system, and multiple airbags.
Here are five of the Tucson's most enticing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Luxury and comfort at your fingertips.
- Heated Steering Wheel: No more cold hands on the road.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Added safety for peace of mind.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open sky.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this 2016 Hyundai Tucson for yourself!
Vehicle Features
