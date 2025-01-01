Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium <em>Ltd Avail</em> at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for navigating the Canadian roads with style. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Tucson offers a smooth and efficient ride. At 160,000km, this Tucson is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This well-equipped SUV is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, a security system, and driver and passenger airbags. But the real star of the show is the all-wheel drive system that gives you confidence in any weather condition.</p><p>Get ready to experience the best of both worlds – practicality and luxury – in this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium <em>Ltd Avail</em>. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine, thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> No more scraping frost off your mirrors in the winter. Enjoy clear visibility with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with just a touch of a button – convenience at its finest.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy hands-free convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li></ol><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

160,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
12445627

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA27GU097774

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

