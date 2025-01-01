$13,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail*
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for navigating the Canadian roads with style. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Tucson offers a smooth and efficient ride. At 160,000km, this Tucson is ready for many more adventures.
This well-equipped SUV is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, a security system, and driver and passenger airbags. But the real star of the show is the all-wheel drive system that gives you confidence in any weather condition.
Get ready to experience the best of both worlds – practicality and luxury – in this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium Ltd Avail. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself!
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine, thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Mirrors: No more scraping frost off your mirrors in the winter. Enjoy clear visibility with heated mirrors.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with just a touch of a button – convenience at its finest.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy hands-free convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
Vehicle Features
