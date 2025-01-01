Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ENGINE REPLACED UNDER WARRANTY !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for those long road trips with family or friends. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.6L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride. With its all-wheel drive system, this Tucson is ready to tackle any weather condition or terrain. And with its 4-door configuration, getting in and out is a breeze. This Tucson has logged 200,000km on the odometer, but rest assured, its been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium a stand-out choice:

All-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and superior traction in any weather condition.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who need extra space.
Leather Seats: Indulge in the luxury and comfort of premium black leather seating.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride.
Sleek Design: Turn heads with the stylish and modern design of this silver Tucson Premium.

Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the quality and reliability of this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for yourself.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA27GU048252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Tucson