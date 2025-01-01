$10,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ENGINE REPLACED UNDER WARRANTY !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for those long road trips with family or friends. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.6L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride. With its all-wheel drive system, this Tucson is ready to tackle any weather condition or terrain. And with its 4-door configuration, getting in and out is a breeze. This Tucson has logged 200,000km on the odometer, but rest assured, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium a stand-out choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and superior traction in any weather condition.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who need extra space.
- Leather Seats: Indulge in the luxury and comfort of premium black leather seating.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with the stylish and modern design of this silver Tucson Premium.
Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the quality and reliability of this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797