Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a sleek and capable SUV thats ready for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this well-maintained 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium. This stylish silver crossover boasts a practical yet comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its efficient 1.6L engine and responsive automatic transmission, the Tucson offers a smooth and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Having already travelled 135,000km, this Tucson is a testament to Hyundais reliability and is ready for its next chapter with you.</p><p>This 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium has a lot to offer. Here are some of its standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Trim:</strong> Experience a touch of luxury and added features for enhanced comfort and convenience.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and sophisticated exterior.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
12838243

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail*

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1754581721477
  2. 1754581721948
  3. 1754581722388
  4. 1754581722831
  5. 1754581723276
  6. 1754581723698
  7. 1754581724148
  8. 1754581724574
  9. 1754581725027
  10. 1754581725456
  11. 1754581725883
  12. 1754581726313
  13. 1754581726723
  14. 1754581727180
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA28GU020962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a sleek and capable SUV that's ready for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this well-maintained 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium. This stylish silver crossover boasts a practical yet comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its efficient 1.6L engine and responsive automatic transmission, the Tucson offers a smooth and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Having already travelled 135,000km, this Tucson is a testament to Hyundai's reliability and is ready for its next chapter with you.

This 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium has a lot to offer. Here are some of its standout features:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Premium Trim: Experience a touch of luxury and added features for enhanced comfort and convenience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and sophisticated exterior.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wgn 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wgn 2LT 120,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* 135,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR SLE2 for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR SLE2 85,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Tucson