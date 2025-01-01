$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 120000KMS !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this sleek 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto. This stylish crossover boasts a timeless grey exterior that complements its sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner on any road. With seating for five, it's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures, and its robust all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions. Having clocked 120,000km, this Tucson is ready for many more journeys with you.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with both driver and passenger in mind. The automatic transmission provides smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience. The 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a popular choice for those seeking a practical and enjoyable vehicle, offering a blend of performance, efficiency, and modern features.
Here are some of its standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five, perfect for family and friends.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with its eye-catching exterior.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience great fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
