Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this sleek 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto. This stylish crossover boasts a timeless grey exterior that complements its sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner on any road. With seating for five, its perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures, and its robust all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions. Having clocked 120,000km, this Tucson is ready for many more journeys with you.

Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with both driver and passenger in mind. The automatic transmission provides smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience. The 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a popular choice for those seeking a practical and enjoyable vehicle, offering a blend of performance, efficiency, and modern features.

Here are some of its standout features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five, perfect for family and friends.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
Stylish Design: Make a statement with its eye-catching exterior.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience great fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

120,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

13136878

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44GU152277

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

