$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue Tucson boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to impress with its modern design and practical features. With its reliable 2.0L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path. This Tucson has a clean history and shows 140,000 km on the odometer.
This well-equipped Hyundai Tucson is ready to elevate your daily commute. The All-Wheel Drive system provides added security in all weather conditions, while the SUV's versatile design makes it perfect for both passengers and cargo. With its impressive list of features, you'll find this Tucson offers both comfort and convenience. Right Choice Auto is proud to offer this exceptional SUV.
Here are five stand-out features of this 2016 Hyundai Tucson that are sure to excite:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence!
- Sleek Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and stylish exterior.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Get great mileage.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides easy and smooth driving in any situation.
