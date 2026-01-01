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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover your next adventure with this sleek, black on black 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering the confidence of All-Wheel Drive and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving in any season. With its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior, this Tucson Limited is ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. Showing approximately 130,000 kilometers, its proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of memories.</p><p>This Tucson Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine seamless connectivity with its advanced infotainment system, making navigation and entertainment a breeze. Enjoy the premium feel and lasting comfort of its all-black interior, a sophisticated backdrop for every journey. The robust 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and efficiency, perfect for everyday driving. Plus, with its spacious SUV/Crossover body style, youll have ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs that extra versatility.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and navigate any road condition with supreme confidence and stability.</li><li><strong>Limited Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience a higher level of refinement and premium appointments that elevate your daily drive.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated colour combination that exudes modern style.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of passenger comfort and versatile cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, no matter the distance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14458012

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1784306971892
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA29GU071029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover your next adventure with this sleek, black on black 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering the confidence of All-Wheel Drive and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving in any season. With its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior, this Tucson Limited is ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. Showing approximately 130,000 kilometers, it's proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of memories.

This Tucson Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine seamless connectivity with its advanced infotainment system, making navigation and entertainment a breeze. Enjoy the premium feel and lasting comfort of its all-black interior, a sophisticated backdrop for every journey. The robust 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and efficiency, perfect for everyday driving. Plus, with its spacious SUV/Crossover body style, you'll have ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs that extra versatility.

Here are five features that truly make this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited a standout:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and navigate any road condition with supreme confidence and stability.
  • Limited Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of refinement and premium appointments that elevate your daily drive.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated colour combination that exudes modern style.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of passenger comfort and versatile cargo space for all your needs.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, no matter the distance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Hyundai Tucson