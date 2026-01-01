$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover your next adventure with this sleek, black on black 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering the confidence of All-Wheel Drive and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving in any season. With its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior, this Tucson Limited is ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. Showing approximately 130,000 kilometers, it's proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of memories.
This Tucson Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine seamless connectivity with its advanced infotainment system, making navigation and entertainment a breeze. Enjoy the premium feel and lasting comfort of its all-black interior, a sophisticated backdrop for every journey. The robust 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and efficiency, perfect for everyday driving. Plus, with its spacious SUV/Crossover body style, you'll have ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs that extra versatility.
Here are five features that truly make this 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and navigate any road condition with supreme confidence and stability.
- Limited Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of refinement and premium appointments that elevate your daily drive.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated colour combination that exudes modern style.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of passenger comfort and versatile cargo space for all your needs.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience, no matter the distance.
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