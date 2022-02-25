2016 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8436999

8436999 Stock #: 22111R

22111R VIN: KM8J3CA4XGU231310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.