Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1700931150
  2. 1700931220
  3. 1700931296
  4. 1700931390
  5. 1700931460
  6. 1700931526
  7. 1700931588
  8. 1700931646
  9. 1700931700
  10. 1700931755
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4njpab3gd721409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2013 Dodge Dart for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Dodge Dart 140,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze ltw for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze ltw 160,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata 200,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot