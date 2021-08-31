2016 Jeep Patriot

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 8 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7987137

7987137 Stock #: P7387

P7387 VIN: 1C4NJRABXGD608876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7387

Mileage 58,880 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.