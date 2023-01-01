2016 Kia Optima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9817543

9817543 VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG047636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.