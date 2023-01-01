$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2016 Kia Optima
2016 Kia Optima
4DR SDN LX+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9817543
- VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG047636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
ONLY 75000KMS !! 1 Owner car, dealer sewrviced. with recent tires and brakes. 2 seats of wheels, 1 set with winter tires. Fully loaded with heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth and so much moe. Just a great car, ready to go. Very nice shape, clean and has been well looked after.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2