<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that wont break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Rio EX+ with a sunroof, now available at Five Star Auto! This sporty sedan is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, youll find a sleek black interior that complements the exterior perfectly, providing a comfortable and inviting cabin. With 190,000km on the odometer, this Rio has plenty of life left to offer.</p><p>This Rio EX+ is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. It’s also equipped with a sunroof to let the sunshine in on those beautiful Canadian days.</p><p>Heres a taste of what this fantastic vehicle has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in!</li><li><strong>Sporty Design:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the Rios sleek and modern lines.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Reliability:</strong> Known for its dependability, the Kia Rio is a smart choice for any driver.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KNADN5A39G6781081

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Rio EX+ with a sunroof, now available at Five Star Auto! This sporty sedan is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior that complements the exterior perfectly, providing a comfortable and inviting cabin. With 190,000km on the odometer, this Rio has plenty of life left to offer.

This Rio EX+ is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. It’s also equipped with a sunroof to let the sunshine in on those beautiful Canadian days.

Here's a taste of what this fantastic vehicle has to offer:

  • Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in!
  • Sporty Design: Stand out from the crowd with the Rio's sleek and modern lines.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Reliability: Known for its dependability, the Kia Rio is a smart choice for any driver.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

