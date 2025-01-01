$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
EX+ w/Sunroof
2016 Kia Rio
EX+ w/Sunroof
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Rio EX+ with a sunroof, now available at Five Star Auto! This sporty sedan is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior that complements the exterior perfectly, providing a comfortable and inviting cabin. With 190,000km on the odometer, this Rio has plenty of life left to offer.
This Rio EX+ is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. It’s also equipped with a sunroof to let the sunshine in on those beautiful Canadian days.
Here's a taste of what this fantastic vehicle has to offer:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in!
- Sporty Design: Stand out from the crowd with the Rio's sleek and modern lines.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Reliability: Known for its dependability, the Kia Rio is a smart choice for any driver.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196