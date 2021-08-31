Menu
2016 Kia Sedona

151,500 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn L /CERTIFIED/1 0WNER/PRICED TO SALE!

2016 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn L /CERTIFIED/1 0WNER/PRICED TO SALE!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

151,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8040133
  Stock #: 217569
  VIN: KNDMA5C10G6217569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,500 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED

WE OFFER INTEGRITY PRICING, AS TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS!

A METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED VEHICLE, A VERY POPULAR PASSENGER VAN ON THE SECONDARY MARKET 

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING , AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CLIENTS!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

