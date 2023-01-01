$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD 4DR 3.3L EX+ 7-SEATER
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10204962
- VIN: 5XYPHDA55GG085785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean unit. LOADED with heated leather seats, back uo camera and more..7 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a great SUV that was just traded in for a new Kia. Very very well maintained. Reday to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2