2016 Kia Sorento

130,000 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR 3.3L EX+ 7-SEATER

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR 3.3L EX+ 7-SEATER

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10204962
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA55GG085785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean unit. LOADED with heated leather seats, back uo camera and more..7 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a great SUV that was just traded in for a new Kia. Very very well maintained. Reday to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

