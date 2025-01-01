Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ONLY 60,000KMS !!!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you! Check out this beautiful, used 2016 Kia Sorento LX+, a versatile SUV that’s perfect for families or anyone who needs a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures. This Sorento boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice thats sure to turn heads. With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to provide years of dependable service.</p><p>This 2016 Kia Sorento offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its robust 3.3L engine and all-wheel-drive system provide confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for Canadian roads. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with its 7-seater configuration, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see for yourself how the Kia Sorento can elevate your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Sorento stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road, any season, with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Spacious 7-Seater Configuration:</strong> Bring the whole crew along for the ride!</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Enjoy a powerful engine without sacrificing fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its stylish exterior and interior.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Make every drive effortless.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Kia Sorento

60,000 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA58GG129880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ONLY 60,000KMS !!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you! Check out this beautiful, used 2016 Kia Sorento LX+, a versatile SUV that’s perfect for families or anyone who needs a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures. This Sorento boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice that's sure to turn heads. With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to provide years of dependable service.

This 2016 Kia Sorento offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its robust 3.3L engine and all-wheel-drive system provide confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for Canadian roads. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with its 7-seater configuration, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see for yourself how the Kia Sorento can elevate your driving experience.

Here are five features that make this Sorento stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road, any season, with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Spacious 7-Seater Configuration: Bring the whole crew along for the ride!
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a powerful engine without sacrificing fuel economy.
  • Modern Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its stylish exterior and interior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Make every drive effortless.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

