2016 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ONLY 60,000KMS !!!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you! Check out this beautiful, used 2016 Kia Sorento LX+, a versatile SUV that’s perfect for families or anyone who needs a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures. This Sorento boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice that's sure to turn heads. With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to provide years of dependable service.
This 2016 Kia Sorento offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its robust 3.3L engine and all-wheel-drive system provide confident handling in all weather conditions, making it ideal for Canadian roads. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with its 7-seater configuration, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see for yourself how the Kia Sorento can elevate your driving experience.
Here are five features that make this Sorento stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road, any season, with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Spacious 7-Seater Configuration: Bring the whole crew along for the ride!
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a powerful engine without sacrificing fuel economy.
- Modern Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its stylish exterior and interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Make every drive effortless.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
