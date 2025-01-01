Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canadas diverse driving conditions? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX! This SUV is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making it a head-turner on any road. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Sorento has plenty of life left to offer, promising comfortable and capable journeys for years to come.

This Sorento is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, giving you the power and control you need, no matter the weather. Its spacious interior, with seating for the whole family and ample cargo space, means its ready for anything, from daily commutes to weekend adventures. Get ready to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance in this exceptional SUV!

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX a great choice:

Turbocharged Power: Experience responsive acceleration and effortless driving with the 2.0L Turbo engine.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of All-Wheel Drive.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of a black interior, creating a premium driving experience.
Spacious Versatility: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
Automatic Transmission Convenience: Enjoy smooth and easy driving with the automatic transmission.

2016 Kia Sorento

145,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo EX

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo EX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA17GG073847

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX! This SUV is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making it a head-turner on any road. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Sorento has plenty of life left to offer, promising comfortable and capable journeys for years to come.

This Sorento is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, giving you the power and control you need, no matter the weather. Its spacious interior, with seating for the whole family and ample cargo space, means it's ready for anything, from daily commutes to weekend adventures. Get ready to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance in this exceptional SUV!

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX a great choice:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience responsive acceleration and effortless driving with the 2.0L Turbo engine.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of All-Wheel Drive.
  • Luxurious Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of a black interior, creating a premium driving experience.
  • Spacious Versatility: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission Convenience: Enjoy smooth and easy driving with the automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

