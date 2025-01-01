$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L Turbo EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX! This SUV is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making it a head-turner on any road. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Sorento has plenty of life left to offer, promising comfortable and capable journeys for years to come.
This Sorento is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, giving you the power and control you need, no matter the weather. Its spacious interior, with seating for the whole family and ample cargo space, means it's ready for anything, from daily commutes to weekend adventures. Get ready to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance in this exceptional SUV!
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo EX a great choice:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience responsive acceleration and effortless driving with the 2.0L Turbo engine.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of All-Wheel Drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of a black interior, creating a premium driving experience.
- Spacious Versatility: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission Convenience: Enjoy smooth and easy driving with the automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
