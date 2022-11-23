2016 Land Rover Discovery

$27,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9381070

9381070 Stock #: P8508A

P8508A VIN: SALCT2BGXGH575723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,685 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.