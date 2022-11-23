Menu
2016 Lincoln MKC

77,389 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SELECT PLUS | AWD | LEATHER | NAV | NEW CAR TRADE

2016 Lincoln MKC

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9345904
  • Stock #: 2LC6821A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D92GUJ06265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

