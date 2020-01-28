KEY FEATURES: 3.7L engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather interior, voice-activated navigation system, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with collision warning, engine block heater.

This 2016 Lincoln MKX is also equipped with chrome grille, LED tail lights, heated and cooled front seats, universal garage door opener, MyKey, keyless entry/keypad, reverse camera system, reverse sensing system, Sync 3, and more.

Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's Car Proof Report.

Please call 519-756-6191 or email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!