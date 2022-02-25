$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Brantford Hyundai
519-751-2171
2016 Mazda CX-3
2016 Mazda CX-3
GX
Location
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
143,904KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8351673
- Stock #: 22064R
- VIN: JM1DKBB75G0109100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,904 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is a fun and feisty runabout with a can-do attitude, offering taut handling paired with edgy styling. - carandddriver.com. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. This SUV has 143,904 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features are standard on this entry level Mazda CX-3 GX, such as the seven-inch colour touchscreen display which comes with MAZDA CONNECT and Bluetooth. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the AM/FM CD player with six speakers and HD Radio. Also standard on this model are features like air conditioning, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, push button start, and cruise control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brantford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8