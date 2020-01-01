Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

68,624 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | SUNROOF | NAV | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 68 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | SUNROOF | NAV | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 68 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 6216171
  2. 6216171
  3. 6216171
  4. 6216171
  5. 6216171
  6. 6216171
  7. 6216171
  8. 6216171
  9. 6216171
  10. 6216171
  11. 6216171
  12. 6216171
  13. 6216171
  14. 6216171
  15. 6216171
  16. 6216171
  17. 6216171
  18. 6216171
  19. 6216171
  20. 6216171
  21. 6216171
  22. 6216171
  23. 6216171
  24. 6216171
  25. 6216171
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,624KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6216171
  • Stock #: P6122
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0770013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6122
  • Mileage 68,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 180 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 6,403 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Pathfind...
 57,676 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 58,527 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory