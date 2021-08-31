2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

$31,888 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 2 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P7436

P7436 VIN: JM1NDAD73G0105813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door



Mileage 20,291 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

