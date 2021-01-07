Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

64,567 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 | 4MATIC | LEATHER | NAV | BLACK RIMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 | 4MATIC | LEATHER | NAV | BLACK RIMS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 6386597
  2. 6386597
  3. 6386597
  4. 6386597
  5. 6386597
  6. 6386597
  7. 6386597
  8. 6386597
  9. 6386597
  10. 6386597
  11. 6386597
  12. 6386597
  13. 6386597
  14. 6386597
  15. 6386597
  16. 6386597
  17. 6386597
  18. 6386597
  19. 6386597
  20. 6386597
  21. 6386597
  22. 6386597
  23. 6386597
  24. 6386597
  25. 6386597
  26. 6386597
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,567KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6386597
  • Stock #: P6092A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB0GN364460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6092A
  • Mileage 64,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda CX-9 GS
 67,331 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 123,529 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX | ...
 37,503 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory