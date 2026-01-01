Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Discover adventure and reliability with this pre-owned 2016 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Five Star Auto! This versatile grey SUV is ready to take on whatever your Canadian lifestyle throws at it, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its spacious interior, also in a sophisticated dark grey, offers comfort for the whole family, making every journey a pleasure. With a robust 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the power and confidence to navigate any road condition with ease, whether its slick highways or unpaved trails.</p><p>This Pathfinder S boasts a practical 4-door SUV body style, providing ample cargo space for all your gear, from groceries to camping equipment. The efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission ensure a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With 180,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been a trusted companion and is ready for many more kilometers of memories.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Pathfinder S shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any Canadian weather and terrain with confidence, from winter snowstorms to gravel cottage roads.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV Design:</strong> Ample room for passengers and cargo means you can pack it all in for family road trips or weekend adventures.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Responsive 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience a satisfying blend of power and efficiency for a confident drive.</li><li><strong>Comfortable & Stylish Interior:</strong> The dark grey interior offers a refined and practical space for driver and passengers alike.</li><li><strong>Proven Reliability:</strong> With a solid history, this Pathfinder S is built to last and is ready for your next chapter of exploration.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle
14162419

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1779807980759
  2. 1779807981286
  3. 1779807981770
  4. 1779807982248
  5. 1779807982730
  6. 1779807983214
  7. 1779807983698
  8. 1779807984168
  9. 1779807984629
  10. 1779807985088
  11. 1779807985543
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM5GC662356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Discover adventure and reliability with this pre-owned 2016 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Five Star Auto! This versatile grey SUV is ready to take on whatever your Canadian lifestyle throws at it, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its spacious interior, also in a sophisticated dark grey, offers comfort for the whole family, making every journey a pleasure. With a robust 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the power and confidence to navigate any road condition with ease, whether it's slick highways or unpaved trails.

This Pathfinder S boasts a practical 4-door SUV body style, providing ample cargo space for all your gear, from groceries to camping equipment. The efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission ensure a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With 180,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been a trusted companion and is ready for many more kilometers of memories.

Here are five features that truly make this Pathfinder S shine:

  • Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian weather and terrain with confidence, from winter snowstorms to gravel cottage roads.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV Design: Ample room for passengers and cargo means you can pack it all in for family road trips or weekend adventures.
  • Smooth and Responsive 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience a satisfying blend of power and efficiency for a confident drive.
  • Comfortable & Stylish Interior: The dark grey interior offers a refined and practical space for driver and passengers alike.
  • Proven Reliability: With a solid history, this Pathfinder S is built to last and is ready for your next chapter of exploration.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 167,900 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 200,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB 124,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2016 Nissan Pathfinder