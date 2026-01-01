$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Discover adventure and reliability with this pre-owned 2016 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Five Star Auto! This versatile grey SUV is ready to take on whatever your Canadian lifestyle throws at it, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its spacious interior, also in a sophisticated dark grey, offers comfort for the whole family, making every journey a pleasure. With a robust 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the power and confidence to navigate any road condition with ease, whether it's slick highways or unpaved trails.
This Pathfinder S boasts a practical 4-door SUV body style, providing ample cargo space for all your gear, from groceries to camping equipment. The efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission ensure a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With 180,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been a trusted companion and is ready for many more kilometers of memories.
Here are five features that truly make this Pathfinder S shine:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian weather and terrain with confidence, from winter snowstorms to gravel cottage roads.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV Design: Ample room for passengers and cargo means you can pack it all in for family road trips or weekend adventures.
- Smooth and Responsive 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience a satisfying blend of power and efficiency for a confident drive.
- Comfortable & Stylish Interior: The dark grey interior offers a refined and practical space for driver and passengers alike.
- Proven Reliability: With a solid history, this Pathfinder S is built to last and is ready for your next chapter of exploration.
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