Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sleek 2016 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures. Its All-Wheel Drive system offers enhanced traction and control, giving you confidence in various driving conditions. With its comfortable black interior and a practical SUV body style, the Rogue SV provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Plus, with a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, you can enjoy a smooth and economical ride, mile after mile. This well-maintained Rogue has 115,000km on the odometer.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV at Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Here are five standouts:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, whether its rain, snow, or shine.
CVT Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and seamless driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Fuel Efficient 2.5L Engine: Save money at the pumps.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC802760

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sleek 2016 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures. Its All-Wheel Drive system offers enhanced traction and control, giving you confidence in various driving conditions. With its comfortable black interior and a practical SUV body style, the Rogue SV provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Plus, with a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, you can enjoy a smooth and economical ride, mile after mile. This well-maintained Rogue has 115,000km on the odometer.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV at Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Here are five standouts:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, whether it's rain, snow, or shine.
  • CVT Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and seamless driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel Efficient 2.5L Engine: Save money at the pumps.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

