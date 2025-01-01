$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sleek 2016 Nissan Rogue SV, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures. Its All-Wheel Drive system offers enhanced traction and control, giving you confidence in various driving conditions. With its comfortable black interior and a practical SUV body style, the Rogue SV provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Plus, with a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, you can enjoy a smooth and economical ride, mile after mile. This well-maintained Rogue has 115,000km on the odometer.
The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV at Right Choice Auto is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Here are five standouts:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, whether it's rain, snow, or shine.
- CVT Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and seamless driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel Efficient 2.5L Engine: Save money at the pumps.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
